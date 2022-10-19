Washington played three of the Broncos' 55 snaps on offense in Monday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers, finishing with one reception for no yards on his lone target.
Thus far during his professional career, the rookie fifth-round pick out of Samford has made his biggest mark as a return man rather than on offense. He's logged just three targets through Denver's first six contests and has carried twice for 28 yards.
