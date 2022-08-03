Washington is impressing coaches with his performance in training camp thus far, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Talking to the media Tuesday, coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Washington, "He's grasping a lot and he's made a bunch of good plays around here." Hackett also mentioned that the rookie wideout has worked very hard and that quarterback Russell Wilson has "latched on to and really tried to push" Washington. With teammate Tim Patrick suffering a season-ending knee injury Tuesday, the competition for roster spots in the receiver room is likely to heat up going forward. Washington has a chance to carve out a role as a depth option in Denver's passing attack, especially if he continues to impress Wilson and the Broncos' coaching staff.