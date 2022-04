The Broncos selected Washington in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 162nd overall.

This is a surprise pick as Washington did not get a combine invite after playing at Samford out of the FCS, while there were several other higher rated players at his position available. Washington checks in at 5-foot-9 and 181 pounds with 4.45 speed. He caught 60 passes for 813 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season at Samford and will have an uphill battle getting on the field in Denver.