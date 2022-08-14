Washington brought in two of four targets for eight yards, rushed once for minus-4 yards and returned two punts for 45 yards in the Broncos' 17-7 preseason win over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

The rookie fifth-round pick has been turning heads in training camp, and he was able to carry over some of the momentum into his debut Saturday night while drawing the start and the first target of the contest. However, as his final line indicates, Washington's biggest contributions by far came as a returner, and the Samford product's ticket to ultimately latching on to a roster spot could well prove to be his prowess on special teams.