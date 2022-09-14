Washington failed to play a single offensive snap in the Monday's 17-16 loss to the Seahawks.
After and impressive training camp, Washington secured his role as the Broncos' returner on both kickoffs and punts. He returned three kickoffs for 51 yards, adding one punt return for three yards. The rookie wideout did not see any action with the offense as Denver's No. 4 receiver. One should assume that this will likely be the case moving forward barring injuries to fellow wideouts Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Washington should remain off the fantasy radar as the Broncos host the Texans in Week 2.