Washington failed to bring in his only target but rushed once for 11 yards and returned one punt for four yards in the Broncos' 23-13 preseason win over the Vikings on Saturday night.

The rookie fifth-round pick couldn't follow up his back-to-back two-catch efforts to open the preseason, but he at least flashed with his one rush attempt. Despite the quiet showing overall Saturday, Washington still appears likely to open the season as the No. 4 receiver and also log some reps at returner after what has been a solid summer.