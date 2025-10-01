Broncos' Nate Adkins: Absent from practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adkins (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.
Adkins played 34 offensive snaps and another four on special teams in Monday night's win over the Bengals, securing two of his three targets for five yards. Adkins has minimal fantasy value.
