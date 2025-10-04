Adkins (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Adkins entered the league's concussion protocol following the Broncos' Week 4 win over the Bengals. He increased his practice participation steadily over the week, and after a full session Friday, he's been given the green light to play in Sunday's road game, when he'll serve in a depth role at tight end behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman.