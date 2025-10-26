default-cbs-image
Adkins (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Adkins suffered an apparent knee injury in the second half, and his status for the rest of the game is now up in the air. In his absence, Evan Engram will continue to handle the majority of the workload at tight end versus Dallas.

