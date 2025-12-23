Adkins (knee) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Adkins has suited up in consecutive games after missing five due to a knee injury, which he potentially re-aggravated last Sunday against the Jaguars. The tight end left in the first half and was unable to return to the game, a report that combine with Tuesday's practice participation, does not bode well for his chances of playing in Thursday night's game against the Chiefs. Adkins will have one more chance to increase his participation level in the hopes of avoiding an injury designation ahead of Thursday's contest.