Adkins (coach's decision) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.

The 24-year-old tight end appeared in each of Denver's last two games, but it now seems as if he's fallen down the depth chart. The Broncos elevated Lucas Krull to their active roster Saturday, and with Adkins inactive, Krull will likely serve as the team's No. 3 tight end in Week 13. Adkins has appeared in eight games for Denver this season, catching four of his five targets for 22 yards and primarily playing on special teams.