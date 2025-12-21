Adkins is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville due to a knee injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Adkins had to hobble to the medical tent after getting hurt in the first half. The third-year tight end recently returned from a five-game absence due to a knee issue, but it's unclear if his injury Sunday is related. Evan Engram and Adam Trautman are Denver's two healthy remaining tight ends.