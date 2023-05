Adkins has agreed to a deal with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Adkins will join a crowded tight end group in Denver, as he is one of six currently on the roster. Still, the rookie will have an opportunity to turn some heads during offseason activities and training camp. He recorded 168 yards on 13 receptions across nine games for East Tennessee State in 2022 after transferring from South Carolina.