Adkins (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Adkins was unable to play against the Chiefs on Christmas Day due to a knee injury, which also caused him to miss five games from Weeks 9 through 14. His ability to practice in a limited fashion indicates that he is progressing in his recovery, and he would likely avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers if he were to log a full practice over the next two days.