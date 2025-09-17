Adkins (ankle) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Adkins has been held back to some extent since he underwent a tightrope procedure to address a sprained ankle back in July, but it now appears he's finally back to full strength and ready to make his 2025 debut. If starting tight end Evan Engram (back) is unable to play Sunday against the Chargers, Adkins could be in line for an expanded role.