Adkins (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Adkins has missed the Broncos' last five games due to a knee injury, but his return to practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is a sign that he is progressing in his recovery. He has two more chances to log a full practice and be cleared to play against the Packers on Sunday. Adam Trautman and Marcedes Lewis will continue to provide depth at tight end behind Evan Engram for as long as Adkins is sidelined.