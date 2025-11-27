site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Nate Adkins: No practice to begin week
Nov 26, 2025
8:24 pm ET
Adkins (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Adkins has missed Denver's last three games with the knee issue. He has yet to practice in any capacity since suffering the injury, so there should be significant doubt about his status for Denver's Week 13 matchup against the Commanders.
