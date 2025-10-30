Broncos' Nate Adkins: No practice to begin week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adkins (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Adkins suffered the knee injury in Sunday's win over the Cowboys and did not return. His status for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Texans is likely in doubt, though he'll still have two days to increase his practice activity.
