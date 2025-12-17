Adkins went without a target while taking the field for 25 of the Broncos' 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers.

Though Adkins never landed on injured reserve, he missed five consecutive games due to a knee issue before he was cleared to return to action Sunday. The 26-year-old's 37 percent offensive snap share was roughly on par with his rates from his first six appearances, but he largely served as a blocker during his time on the field; he ran just two routes on the day.