Adkins (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Adkins hurt his knee during a game against Dallas on Oct. 26. Though the Broncos have elected against placing Adkins on IR to this point, the tight end hasn't practiced since getting hurt and has missed four consecutive contests. Adam Trautman has worked as Denver's No. 2 tight end while Adkins has been out and will presumably continue to do so until Adkins returns.