Adkins (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Adkins underwent a tightrope procedure on an ankle sprain in July, which prevented him from participating in training camp and in the week leading up to the Broncos' regular-season opener against the Titans this past Sunday. He returned to practice Thursday, and while it's unclear whether he'll be cleared to play against the Colts on Sunday, he should at least be ready to suit up for the Broncos' Week 3 clash against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 21, per Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette. Adkins appeared in 17 regular-season games for Denver in 2024 and posted 14 catches (on 15 targets) for 115 yards and three touchdowns.