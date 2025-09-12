Adkins (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Indianapolis.

Adkins has been working his way back from a tightrope procedure that he underwent in July on an ankle sprain and missed Week 1 against Tennessee. The veteran tight end did manage a pair of limited practice sessions to end the current week, so he appears to be making progress despite being ruled out for Week 2. Denver's tight-end room Sunday will consist of Evan Engram, Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull.