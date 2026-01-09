Adkins finished the 2025 regular-season campaign with six catches on 11 targets for 48 yards and one touchdown across 9 appearances.

Adkins did not play a significant role for the Broncos this season, as the tight end missed time with ankle and knee injuries during the 2025 campaign. The 26-year-old tight end operated as Denver's No. 3 tight end behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman, so even when he was healthy, Adkins faced an uphill battle for playing time. The South Carolina product is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, so the Broncos will have the opportunity to match any offers he may receiver from other teams to keep him in Denver. Regardless of where Adkins ends up playing in 2026, he'll likely continue to be far off the fantasy radar.