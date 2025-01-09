Adkins finished the 2024 campaign with 14 catches on 15 targets for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Adkins appeared in all 17 games of the 2024 campaign after playing in just 10 games as a rookie 2023. The 25-year-old tight end's three trips to the end zone ranked him third in receiving touchdowns for the Broncos, behind wide receivers Courtland Sutton (8) and Marvin Mims (6) and tied with wideout Devaughn Vele. Adkins role did not have a major role in the offense throughout the season, failing to catch more than one pass in all but two games. The South Carolina product remains under contract for the 2025 season before coming a restricted free agent in 2026.