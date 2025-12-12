Adkins (knee) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

Adkins' availability for Week 15 was initially suspected when the Broncos waived fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis on Thursday. The tight end has been absent since Week 9 with a persistent knee injury, and his return to the lineup is a valuable addition to a Broncos team that is attempting to secure the AFC's top seed. Adkins has six receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets through six games this season. The 26-year-old's ability to block for the run and pass game is arguably more valuable to the team, but he also has solid receiving upside.