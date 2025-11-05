default-cbs-image
Adkins (knee) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Adkins has opened Week 10 prep with back-to-back DNPs as he continues to recover from a knee injury he sustained against the Cowboys in Week 8. He was unable to play against the Texans on Sunday, and he's unlikely to play Thursday against the Raiders unless he practices in at least a limited capacity Wednesday.

