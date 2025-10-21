Adkins played 26 of the Broncos' 81 snaps on offense and finished with two catches for 20 yards on three targets in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

Adkins recorded a 16-yard touchdown reception in the Broncos' 13-11 win over the Jets in London in Week 6, but he's otherwise offered little fantasy utility in his backup role at tight end behind starter Evan Engram. Through five appearances on the season, Adkins has played fewer than half of the Broncos' offensive snaps on each occasion and has produced a 6-48-1 receiving line on nine targets.