Broncos' Nate Adkins: Will miss second straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adkins (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Denver's game against the Raiders on Thursday.
Adkins is set to miss his second straight game. He has been unable to practice in any capacity since originally suffering the injury, so it's unclear when he may be able to return. Adam Trautman played a season-high 73 percent of offensive snaps in Adkins' absence in Week 9, and he should see an expanded role once again.
