Adkins (ankle) won't be ready for the start of the regular season, coach Sean Payton relayed Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

Adkins will be sidelined for more than a month due to a tightrope procedure on an ankle sprain. If he makes the team despite his injury, Adkins would provide depth in a tight end room that also includes Evan Engram, Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull.