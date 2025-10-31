Adkins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Adkins was unable to practice all week due to a knee injury he sustained against the Cowboys in Week 8. With Lucas Krull (foot) on injured reserve and Adkins sidelined for Week 9, Adam Trautman will see an elevated role on offense as the TE2 behind Evan Engram, and the Broncos could elevate Caleb Lohner or Marcedes Lewis from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's road game.