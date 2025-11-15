Adkins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Adkins will miss a third consecutive game due a knee injury, which prevented him from participating in all three practices during Week 11 prep. Adam Trautman and Evan Engram will continue to serve as the Broncos' top tight ends on the active roster in Adkins' absence. With the Broncos on a bye for Week 12, Adkins will have more time to recover from his knee injury and be available for Week 13 against the Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 30.