Broncos' Nate Adkins: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adkins (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup versus the Jaguars, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Adkins is done for the day after sustaining a knee injury in the first half of the game. Evan Engram and Adam Trautman will be left as the team's only healthy tight ends for the remainder of the matchup.
