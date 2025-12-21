default-cbs-image
Adkins (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup versus the Jaguars, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Adkins is done for the day after sustaining a knee injury in the first half of the game. Evan Engram and Adam Trautman will be left as the team's only healthy tight ends for the remainder of the matchup.

