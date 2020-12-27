site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Nate Hairston: Clear for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 27, 2020
3:15 pm ET 1 min read
Hairston (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The 26-year-old was added to the injury report this week due to the toe injury but will suit up after being listed as questionable. Hairston made his team debut last week and didn't have a tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
