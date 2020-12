Hairston signed a contract with the Broncos on Saturday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The 26-year-old was cut by the Jets in early October, and he'll join the Broncos after spending time on the Ravens' practice squad. Hairston will be on the commissioner's exempt list while going through the COVID-19 protocols for joining a new team, so he won't be available for Week 14.