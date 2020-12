Hairston (toe) is listed as questionable ahead of the team's Week 16 matchup against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hairston wasn't listed with an injury to start the week. However, he failed to practice in any capacity Thursday after apparently picking up the injury mid-week. Hairston made his debut with the Broncos in Week 15, playing 16 defensive snaps and five on special teams.