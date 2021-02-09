Patrick joined Denver's roster Monday after being claimed off waivers Jan. 8, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Rams cut bait with the 23-year-old linebacker heading into the team's wild-card matchup at Seattle after he had accumulated three tackles in 13 regular-season games. The Broncos quickly acquired Patrick in an effort to boost depth within its linebacker and special-teams units, but the move couldn't become official until the conclusion of the Super Bowl. Over 25 appearances for Los Angeles the past two years, the former Georgia Bulldog fielded just 16 total defensive snaps.