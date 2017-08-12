Play

Broncos' Nelson Adams: Signs with Broncos

Adams agreed to a deal with the Broncos on Saturday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports.

Backup nose tackle Billy Winn (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and Adams was picked up in a corresponding move. The rookie enters an advantageous situation, as he is one of two healthy nose tackles on the roster. Thus, he should receive plenty of reps in practice, which will give him an opportunity to make an impression.

