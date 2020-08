The Broncos activated Muti from the active/non-football injury list Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Muti, a sixth-rounder in the 2020 draft, dealt with injuries during his last two years at Fresno State, limiting him to five appearances. As a result, the Broncos may have been giving him some leeway as the team prepared to begin the strength and conditioning portion of training camp.