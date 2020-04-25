Broncos' Netane Muti: Going to Denver
The Broncos selected Muti in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 181st overall.
The Fresno State guard is an interesting case. Injuries hampered his final two years there as he played just five games in that span due to lower body maladies. Mutiis powerful, though, as he put up 44 reps on the bench press at the combine. If healthy, Muti can be a mauler in the middle of the Broncos offensive line once he develops.
