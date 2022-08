Muti (knee) is week to week after recently undergoing surgery, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

It's a discouraging sign for Muti, who was already likely on the outside looking in at a starting spot on Denver's offensive line. He'll provide a solid boost to the Broncos' depth at guard whenever he returns, but Graham Glasgow and Ben Braden should see an uptick in reps for now.