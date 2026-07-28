Broncos' Nick Gargiulo: Unlikely to be ready for Week 1

Gargiulo (knee) is likely to begin the regular season on the reserve/PUP list, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

The offensive guard was placed on the active/PUP list for training camp Sunday, but the team expects to have to move him to the reserve/PUP list once the regular season rolls around, per Tomasson. If he does move to the reserve/PUP list, Gargiulo will have to miss the first four regular-season games. The 2024 seventh-round pick tore his ACL during an August 2025 preseason game.