Broncos' Nick Stevens: Catches on in Denver
Stevens, an undrafted free agent, signed with the Broncos on Thursday.
Per James Palmer of NFL Network, Stevens had accepted rookie mini-camp invitations from Green Bay and Washington, but Denver will be his eventual landing spot. The 6-foot-3 Colorado State product will remain in the same state he went to college, where he threw for 3,479 and had a 27:10 TD:INT ratio during his senior season with the Rams. With Case Keenum the presumed starter in Denver, Stevens will compete with Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly for the final quarterback roster spot.
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
