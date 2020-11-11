Vannett is one of the few healthy bodies in Denver's tight-end room with Albert Okwuegbunam (ACL), Andrew Beck (hamstring), and Jake Butt (hamstring) all heading to injured reserve during the past week, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

That rash of injuries doesn't even include Noah Fant's continued ankle troubles. The Broncos were doing well by mixing in Okwuegbunam in recent weeks, but don't expect Vannett to fill that role. He and Okwuegbunam are of very different skill sets and Vannett has never been much of a consistent threat in the passing game. Vannett heads into Sunday's game against Las Vegas with just six catches on the season and just one outing with multiple catches this year. The Broncos figure to run even more three-receiver sets -- their most common personnel grouping -- than they already have.