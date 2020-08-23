site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Nick Vannett: Clears concussion protocol
RotoWire Staff
Aug 23, 2020
Vannett cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and returned to practice Sunday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Vannett suffered this concussion Wednesday but made a quick recovery. Heading into his fifth
NFL season, Vannett is learning a new system but could secure the No. 2 role behind Noah Fant with a strong training camp. More News
