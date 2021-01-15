Vannett brought in 14 passes off of 21 targets for 95 yards and a score during the 2020 campaign.

Vannett stepped up a bit following the season-ending knee injury to Albert Okwuegbunam. The veteran Buckeye had three of his four multi-catch games during the final six contets of the season, including a four-reception outing in Week 13 against Carolina. He did well in providing Drew Lock with a safety blanket underneath. The question heading into 2021 is whether that's worth $3.6 million against the cap when cutting him will cost just $875,000. Vannett is a strong blocker and a solid veteran presence, but he might be squeezed out with returning youngsters Noah Fant, Andrew Beck, and Okwuegbunam.