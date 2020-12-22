Vannett didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 48-19 loss to the Bills.
Vannett logged 16 snaps on offense, finishing behind Noah Fant (44) and Troy Fumagalli (19). Fant was the only position mate to catch a pass, however, as he finished with an 8-68-1 line on 11 targets. Vannett and Fumagalli will continue to compete for the No. 2 role in Denver's offense, and it could simply shape up as a timeshare moving forward.
