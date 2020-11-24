Vannett caught both targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Dolphins.
With Drew Lock playing through a rib injury, coach Vic Fangio opted to utilize Vannett and Troy Fumagalli more in the offensive game plan to help protect the second-year quarterback. As a result, Vannett logged a season-high 41 snaps on offense. He's still not much of a pass-catching threat, but this trend could continue in Week 12 against the Saints.
