Play

Vannett signed a two-year contract, $5.7 million contract with the Broncos on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's an odd decision by the Broncos considering they've invested a first-round (Noah Fant), third-round (Jeff Heuerman) and two fifth-round picks (Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli) in the tight end position over the last five years, but Vannett profiles as a more reliable blocking option behind obvious starter, Fant. Vannett caught just 17 passes combined last season between stints with the Seahawks and Steelers, but the fourth-year player has missed just two games over the past three years despite playing at least 500 combined offensive and special teams snaps each season.

More News
Our Latest Stories