Vannett was diagnosed with a foot bruise after an MRI on Monday and should be able to play Week 9, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The 27-year-old received the start Sunday with the Broncos starting out in a two-tight end set, but he ended up playing only 11 offensive snaps. Vannett has only five catches for 33 yards in six games this season, so even if available this weekend he's unlikely to be a significant factor in the passing game.