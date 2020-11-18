Vannett wasn't targeted in Sunday's 37-12 loss to the Raiders.
Vannett moved up to second on Denver's tight end depth chart due to a rash of injuries at the position, but he didn't take advantage of the expanded role. He has caught just six passes all season and has never broken 30 catches or 300 yards in a campaign.
